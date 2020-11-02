Perth Glory legend Bobby Despotovski has stepped down as coach of the club's W-League side after five years at the helm.

Glory's all-time record goalscorer took charge of the women's team in 2015 and guided them to two grand finals.

Perth fell short on both occasions, losing to Sydney FC 4-2 in 2019 and 2-0 to Melbourne City in 2017.

Sam Kerr was a key figure to Glory's strong performances during Despotovski's reign.

"As well as reaching the two grand finals, we played our part in producing one of the best footballers in the world," Despotovski said.

"But the proudest thing for me is that this club now represents the people and players of Perth and WA.

"A lot of young players have come through and are continuing to come through and they have to be kept at Glory to ensure its viability."

Despotovski took over at Glory after another club stalwart - Jamie Harnwell - quit in disgust after being told he would have to reapply for his position.

Glory made that call despite Harnwell leading the side to the W-League's Premiers Plate that year in what was his fourth season in charge.

Harnwell described the club's decision to open the job up to others as a "kick in the guts".

Despotovski's departure is a blow for the women's game, given his passion for the sport and willingness to express his opinions publicly.

"He displayed the same level of passion for Glory in the role of W-League head coach as he did during his playing days with the club and helped provide our members and fans with a number of unforgettable moments," Glory chief executive Tony Pignata said.