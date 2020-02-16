A rampant Melbourne City have one hand on the W-League premiers' plate after an emphatic 4-0 defeat of Melbourne Victory, highlighted by a double to Scottish striker Claire Emslie.

The one-sided nature of Sunday's derby win at Lakeside Stadium reflected City's ongoing dominance in notching a ninth-straight triumph, humbling opponents who were coming off four-successive wins.

Their past six City games have been won by a combined tally of 14-0 and fourth-placed Victory had no answer to a their cross-town rivals who should wrap up the premiership in next week's second-last round.

Melbourne City recorded 23 shots to six and it translated to goals either side of halftime to Emslie, while Matildas stars Emily van Egmond and Kyah Simon also found the net.

Sydney FC are the only team who can catch the runaway leaders after their 3-0 win over Western Sydney in another lop-sided derby on Saturday but they will need City to lose their last two games.

The Sky Blues' win - which avenged a 5-0 loss to the same opponents in round six - makes them the second team to secure their place in the final four.

Fifth-placed Brisbane squandered a chance to close in on the third-placed Wanderers and fourth-placed Victory, losing 4-2 away on Sunday to lowly Perth.

Morgan Andrews bagged an early double for the Glory, who raced 3-0 ahead inside the opening half-hour.

Canberra consigned last-placed Adelaide to their ninth loss of the season with a 3-1 win in the capital which had no impact on the finals race.

It is worrying times for Western Sydney, who have lost three of their past four games and are facing personnel issues.

On Sunday, they announced forward Lynn Williams had parted ways with the club to allow her to focus on United States international duties.

The speedy striker, after making an impact on the W-League, will be severely missed by a Wanderers side who have also lost the services of Irish midfielder Denise O'Sullivan and are without injured pair Abby Smith and Erica Halloway.