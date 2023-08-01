World No.13 Denmark have set up a round of 16 Women's World Cup blockbuster against hosts Australia after beating a brave Haiti 2-0 in Perth.

Denmark had three goals disallowed in Tuesday night's clash, but a first-half penalty converted by captain Pernille Harder and a fine strike by Sanne Troelsgaard at the death were enough to secure the three points in front of 17,897 fans.

England finished top of Group D courtesy of their 6-1 rout of China in Adelaide the same night.

It means Denmark, runners-up in group D, will now take on the world No.10 Matildas in Sydney next Monday.

Australia finished top of Group B with a 4-0 thumping of Canada on Monday night, and are set to unleash superstar striker Sam Kerr, who has been nursing a calf injury, for the first time in the tournament when they face Denmark.

The Matildas beat Denmark 3-1 in a friendly last October in what at the time marked their first win over a top-20 opponent in over a year.

Haiti, ranked 53rd in the world, took it up to both England and China in brave 1-0 losses in their Women's World Cup debut.

They also gave Denmark plenty of frights.

Denmark thought they had opened the scoring in the third minute courtesy of defender Simone Boye's volley, only for the goal to be ruled offside.

Haiti gave away a penalty in the 21st minute when the ball struck the flailing hand of midfielder Dayana Pierre-Louis.

Harder stepped up to the spot and nailed the penalty low and to the left to open the scoring.

It meant Haiti had conceded a penalty in all three matches.

Veteran forward Harder thought she had scored a second in the 45th minute, but she was clearly in an offside position and the goal was disallowed.

Haiti created a number of promising attacking forays in the first half, but they lacked the final touch on each occasion.

Captain Nerilia Mondesir looked particularly threatening, with one of her low shots being saved by the goalkeeper.

Rising star Melchie Dumornay also had her moments, with Denmark's defence looking slow and shaky at times.

Dumornay continued to cause problems in the second half as Haiti desperately pressed to get the goals they needed to nab second spot in the group.

Harder had another goal disallowed in the 83rd minute after a VAR check deemed Haiti goalkeeper Kerly Theus, who had charged out of her box to clear a ball, had been fouled during her diving clearing kick.

Denmark substitute Troelsgaard iced the game deep into stoppage time to send the Denmark players into raptures.