'Delighted' Adelaide re-sign four key stars

Future Matilda Charlotte Grant, Reds veteran Emily Condon and midfield mainstays Dylan Holmes and Isobel Hodgson are all fan favourites at Adelaide and are set to be key players next season.

The four are Adelaide's first re-signings for next season to play under new head coach Adrian Stenta, with Ivan Karlovic moving into a women's football directorial role.

Whether the shake-up at Adelaide, combined with the exodus of star talent from rival clubs, will be enough to secure United a debut finals campaign is uncertain. But it does add an additional layer of interest to the club going forward.

“I’m really excited to be returning to Adelaide United for the upcoming season," Grant said.

“I feel really grateful to be given another opportunity with my hometown team and want to repay the faith the club has shown in me.

“I’ve been training hard this off-season with the Future Matildas in a really high-intensity environment that is really pushing me to develop my game and it’s made me hungry to return to the Reds for our new season.

“With Adrian (Stenta) as our new Head Coach, I’m looking forward to the ideas he’s going to bring to our football and I’m sure it’ll be a smooth transition considering he’s been our Assistant Coach previously and also with Ivan (Karlovic) becoming the Club’s Head of Women’s Football.”

“Charlotte has made great strides forward so early into her career,” Stenta said. “As a Young Matilda, she is an important player for us and someone that will continue to improve with more game time.”

Adelaide United’s Head of Women’s Football, Ivan Karlović, added: “Charlotte is our first re-signing ahead of the 2020/21 season.

“We know the quality she possesses and we’re delighted to have her commit to another season with us.

“We’ll have more announcements in the coming days which we’re eager to share as we begin preparations for the new season.”

After penning a one-year extension, Condon said: “I’m very happy to re-sign with the Reds.



“Our team has been getting stronger every year and it’s exciting to have Adrian leading us into the new season.



“I really want to build on the season I had last year and I think, as a collective, we should be confident ahead of the 2020/21 season.”



Adelaide United’s Westfield W-League Head Coach, Adrian Stenta, said: “Emily’s one of the most experienced players in the team.



“Her adaptability in being able to be deployed in multiple positions means it provides us with more options from a tactical standpoint.”

Adelaide United Head of Women’s Football, Ivan Karlović, added: “Emily, Dylan, and Isabel have worked incredibly hard during their offseason and I know how determined they’re to experience a successful W-League season.



“Their leadership and commitment to the Club is outstanding as we begin to retain the core of the squad which we have been establishing over the last few years as we build towards achieving finals football.”