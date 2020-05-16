The original FIFA Council was meant to meet in early June 2020 in Addis Ababa. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has required FIFA to alter their selection plans.

The FIFA Council has therefore announced it will, for the first time in its history, host its Council and respective 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup vote virtually.

FIFA has also revealed the four final competitive bids who will be in contention in the June vote. They are the:

Argentina, Belgium, Bolivia, South Africa and a joint South Korea/North Korea bid all withdrew from consideration in the last year.

FIFA bid evaluation reports are being finalized by the sporting body following inspection visits to the four bidding hosts in early 2020. These reports will be published by FIFA in early June prior to the virtual Council and vote.

During the June 25 FIFA Council, the proceedings will start with an address by the FIFA Council's Chair. Following the Chair's opening remarks, each bidding member association will be allowed a ten minute presentation. This will be the last chance by bidding nations to convince the Council of the merit of their bid.

A summary of the FIFA bid evaluation reports will also be made by the FIFA Secretary General.

The FIFA council will then proceed to a vote. This vote will be done electronically and administered remotely. This 2023 host selection will also be done in an open voting process, where the votes by FIFA members are made public after the conclusion of the FIFA Council meeting.

For a host to be selected it must earn a simple majority (50% majority). In the event this does not occur, the lowest bid is eliminated and the process is repeated. This is done until a simple majority is reached.

Should two bids remain with neither getting a simple majority after two votes, i.e. with the two last bids tied twice, the bid with the highest FIFA Bid Evaluation Report report will be awarded the right to host.

The winner of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will host the biggest ever women's tournament. This is due to the tournament being expanded to 32 participating nations from the 24 in the last France 2019 Women's World Cup.

The Australian and New Zealand bid, known as the As One 2023 bid, will arguably be working hard from now until June 25, 2020 to accomplish this.