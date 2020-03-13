This weekend's A-League and W-League games were set to go ahead with crowds despite concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Brisbane will host Central Coast Mariners on Friday night, kicking off five A-League matches this weekend, while there will also be two W-League semi-finals.

The FFA said based on government advice, they had opted to go ahead with the games and they will not be held behind closed doors.

However just minutes after the FFA released their decision, the state and federal governments were said to be set to ban any gatherings of more than 500 people.

Nine News say government heads have been briefed to bring in a ban on large crowds of any kind in a bid to minimise the impact and spread of the disease.

Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy has reportedly told Premiers, Chief Ministers and the Prime Minister that mass gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled.

A government update is expected after 2pm.

Fears about the spread of the virus today saw the Australian F1 Grand Prix abandoned in Melbourne and have caused the suspension of the NBA, NHL and MLS in the US.

Today's one day international cricket match between Australia and New Zealand is currently being played behind closed doors at the SCG.

The AFL are reportedly considering playing behind closed doors and may even delay the start of the season until after Easter.

The NRL have so far pledged to play as normal during their opening round this weekend, but will also likely change tack if the Government health advisors issue a crowd warning this afternoon.

More to follow...