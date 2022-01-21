COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc with the A-League Women's season with two more matches postponed after positive cases at two clubs.

Sunday's game between Brisbane Roar and Newcastle Jets at Moreton Daily Stadium has been called off after cases in the Roar squad were discovered via routine testing.

The match was to be part of a double-header before the men's fixture between Brisbane and Adelaide United.

That game will go ahead as scheduled with the Roar's men's squad unaffected.

The other women's match to be postponed is Tuesday's game between champions Melbourne Victory and league-leaders Sydney FC at AAMI Park.

It's the second straight Victory game to be called off after this weekend's fixture against Canberra United was also postponed.

The decision was made after several Victory players tested positive.

It means there will be just three A-League Women fixtures this weekend with Adelaide hosting bottom-placed Wellington on Friday, Sydney playing Melbourne City on Saturday and Perth Glory taking on Western Sydney in Gosford on Sunday evening.

The full A-League Women's schedule can be found using this link.