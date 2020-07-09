Matildas midfielder Elise Kellond-Knight has ruptured her ACL in Sweden’s Damallsvenskan, ruling her out for the rest of the season.
It's shattering news for the Matildas veteran, with one of the most important and experienced cogs in the Australian midfield facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Kellond-Knight had just began her campaign with Swedish club Kristianstads.
Despite starting the match as a key player for Kristianstads, Kellond-Knight was withdrawn early in the encounter due to the injury.
The injury timing couldn't be much worse given the Damallsvenskan is only two games in with a hectic schedule ahead of the team as leagues recover from global uncertainty.
Kristianstads eventually lost the match 1-0 and now sit bottom of the Swedish table having lost both of their matches, conceding six goals and scoring just one.
