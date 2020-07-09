It's shattering news for the Matildas veteran, with one of the most important and experienced cogs in the Australian midfield facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Kellond-Knight had just began her campaign with Swedish club Kristianstads.

Despite starting the match as a key player for Kristianstads, Kellond-Knight was withdrawn early in the encounter due to the injury.

The injury timing couldn't be much worse given the Damallsvenskan is only two games in with a hectic schedule ahead of the team as leagues recover from global uncertainty.

Kristianstads eventually lost the match 1-0 and now sit bottom of the Swedish table having lost both of their matches, conceding six goals and scoring just one.