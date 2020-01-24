Matildas striker Caitlin Foord has been granted a release from Sydney FC to join FA Women's Super League giants Arsenal FC.

The latest in a string of W-League players to sign with a European club, the 25-year-old will link up Australian coach Joe Montemurro at the FAWSL champions.

"I'm sad to be leaving my girls at Sydney FC at this stage of the season but this is an unbelievable opportunity which is impossible to turn down," she said.

"Arsenal are one of the world's biggest clubs and the challenge of playing in England at the highest level is going to provide me with the ultimate test at this stage of my career.

"I've had seven-and-a-half wonderful seasons at Sydney FC and enjoyed a lot of success both personally and as a club.

"For that I'd like to thank all of the players and staff I have worked and played with over the years as well as the fantastic Sydney FC members for their support."

Foord will have some familiar faces in the FAWSL with a number of W-League players taking up opportunities in England recently, including fellow Sydney FC teammate Chloe Logarzo, who signed with Bristol City.

Elsewhere, Matildas captain Sam Kerr is at Chelsea, Hayley Raso has joined Everton, while uncapped teenage Australian Jacynta Galabadaarachchi is at West Ham.

Logarzo and Foord will link up with their respective teams after completing their current national team duties in China, where the Matildas are competing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Arsenal and Manchester City share top spot on the FAWSL ladder with nine rounds to go.

The W-League has four rounds to go until finals, with Melbourne City, Western Sydney and Sydney FC making up the top three on the ladder.