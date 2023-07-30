Colombia have announced themselves as a Women's World Cup dark horse by upstaging two-time champions Germany with a 97th minute winner to claim a 2-1 victory.

The South American side sit atop Group H after what is undoubtedly the upset of the tournament thus far, with Manuela Vanegas' late winner getting them over the line.

Her headed effort followed a drama-charged second half in which teenage cancer survivor Linda Caicedo scored a goal for the ages by bewitching three Germany defenders with a deadly turn before firing past keeper Merle Frohms in the 52nd minute.

Germany were able to level and looked to have stolen a point when Alexandra Popp dispatched a 89th minute penalty.

But there was a further twist in the tail when tireless defender Vanegas popped up unmarked in the final corner of the game and headed the ball home.

The victory has put Colombia all but mathematically into the round of 16 for just the second time in their history.

They would need to lose to Morocco by eight goals in Perth on Thursday to give up one of the two spots available to progress from the group.

How deep they go beyond the round of 16 may not just be determined by those on the pitch, either.

Colombia have one massive advantage over many of the foreign teams at this tournament that can't be discounted: their fans.

Decked out in bright yellow, Colombia supporters lined the streets outside the Sydney Football Stadium all afternoon and comprised the vast majority of the 40,499-strong crowd to create a spine-tingling buzz throughout the game.

Colombia assistant coach Angelo Marsiglia even quipped in his post-match press conference that his side had "played at home".

"We knew that we had to be even better to get the win against Germany," Marsiglia said.

"We need to give this win to our whole country."

Colombia absorbed plenty of pressure on the way to the win but, uncharacteristically, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's Germany outfit - who beat Morocco 6-0 in their first group game - lacked a cutting edge.

The Colombians began to enjoy more space as the game opened up and on one of the rare times Caicedo escaped attention, Germany were made to pay.

The young winger collected a bouncing ball inside the box, turned Sara Doorsoun inside out, then fired the ball beyond the reach of Frohms and into the top corner.

Caicedo's goal was all the more remarkable considering she fainted due to dizziness at training earlier this week and was in doubt to play.

The 18-year-old's wonder-strike put Colombia on top before a clumsy challenge from goalkeeper Catalina Perez allowed Popp to put Germany level.

Germany thought they had sneaked a point but Vanegas' late header ensured that they went home with nothing.

The Germans, who sit second, face winless South Korea in Brisbane on Thursday.