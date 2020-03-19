When you think of the finest names that have ever graced Australian shores, it's easy to overlook a New Zealander.

Especially one that represented Australia at U/17 and U/20 level, before changing allegiance to the nation of her birth.

But Rebekah Stott deserves such lofty acclaim, playing a formidable role in Melbourne City's near-impervious defensive line this season and contributing - with growing prolificacy - at the striking end as well.

“I think as a team we’ve been playing very well together,” she told LockerRoom.

“It's easy for me to perform when I'm surrounded by the players that I am surrounded by, and the professionalism of the club. I think that has helped me a lot.”

But given her sensational displays, it's perhaps no surprise to learn that Stott will be looking closely at European offers during the next transfer window.

She's likely to be joined by a plethora of other City stars, with fellow defender Steph Catley also acknowledging the same ambition.

“I want to look to go to Europe - as in England, France, Italy, Spain, one of those leagues," Stott - who has already played in Norway and the USA - said.

"But I won't be able to do that until after the Olympics because of the transfer windows."

And on that decision to represent New Zealand over Australia? Well it turns out, the Matildas were very close to having Stott in the defensive line after all.

“It was a hard decision, it definitely was. Jodie Taylor [England striker and former Melbourne City team-mate] and Emma Kete [Football Fern], they kind of convinced me I should go [and represent the Football Ferns], that it would be a really good opportunity,” Stott says.

“For me, anyway, I need to talk to a lot of people about those kinds of decisions and see what they say, so I get all kinds of angles. And then you kind of make the decision and if it sits right, then you know you've made the right decision.

“And I'm so glad I did that, I don't regret it at all. I've had the best experiences - I’ve been to two Olympics, two World Cups. It’s been amazing.”