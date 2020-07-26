But how should Aussie fans choose a side and how much pain or celebration will that choice bring?

Here are some things to consider about the sides that Aussies have joined and what might be expected of them in England.

Chelsea

Chelsea boasting Matildas superstar Sam Kerr in their squad is not new information to Australian fans, but the worlds highest paid female footballer joined a team stacked with attacking talent that plays in a style to get the most out of them.

Kerr is joined by the 2019/2020 Player of the season Beth England in attack and the pair are supported by Norwegian winger Guro Reiten and South Korean playmaker, Ji So-Yun. Until unfortunately she was struck by illness, Fran Kirby added even more class to the side who play a fast attacking style of football.

Chelsea recruited aggressively after missing out on Champions League places in previous seasons and the result was an unbeaten season, with 12 wins and two draws, albeit one that was cut short by the Covid19 shutdown. In March, Chelsea defeated the highly successful Arsenal team to win the Continental Cup and will face Everton in the upcoming F.A Cup quarter finals.

Head coach Emma Hayes, likes her team to dominate midfield and get the ball to Kerr and England, while the defenders tend to stay back, bucking the modern trend of attacking full backs. Chelsea fans should expect lots of goals as they scored at least four times in six games last season, including a 6-1 win over Bristol City and an 8-0 triumph over West Ham.

They have come a long way since 2008 when the captain of the men’s side John Terry personally helped finance the women’s side and they are a team intent on improving even more, with Sam Kerr intent of Champions League glory with her new club.