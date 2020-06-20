After many months of uncertainty UEFA have announced that the Women's Champion's League will be concluded in August.
The 2019-20 UEFA Women's Champions League will conclude with a mini-tournament held from August 21-30 in San Sebastian and Bilbao, Spain.
The quarter-finals, which will be held on the 21 & 22 of August, and the semi-finals, which will be played on the 25 & 26 of August, will have their winners determined by single-match wins instead of the usual two-legged affairs.
The final, scheduled for the 30th of August, will also be a one-legged game as per usual. A draw held on the 26 of June will decide the quarter-final scheduling with the previously drawn match-ups remaining.
At present, there are eight teams that remain in the tournament. The quarter-finals were originally planned to be played in March. The following teams were drawn to meet at this phase: Atlético Madrid - Barcelona, Lyon - Bayern Munich, Glasgow City - Vfl Wolfsburg, Arsenal - Paris Saint-Germain.
This match-up draw means that the three current Matildas still in the competition at this time, Alex Chidiac with Atletico Madrid, Caitlin Foord with Arsenal, and Emily Gielnik with Bayern Munich have no chance of eliminating each other at this quarter-final phase.
Ellie Carpenter has recently joined l'Olympique Lyonnais who also remain in the tournament.
However, UEFA specified that only players who were already registered and eligible to play for a club at the 18 of March, 2020 deadline are eligible for the remainder of this year's tournament.
This makes Carpenter ineligible for this year's tournament completion.
Carpenter, Chidiac, and Kerr's OL, Atletico and Chelsea have already qualified for next year's Champions League. Gielnik's Bayern Munich, currently second in the Frauen-Bundesliga with a four-point advance on third place Hoffenheim with two matches remaining, have a good chance of qualifying for the tournament next season as well.
However, Foord's Arsenal FC missed out on a Champions League place after the FAWSL was decided using a points-per-game methodology earlier this month. This means that Arsenal's only chance of competing in the 2020-21 Champions League competition is to win this year's competition.