The 2019-20 UEFA Women's Champions League will conclude with a mini-tournament held from August 21-30 in San Sebastian and Bilbao, Spain.

The quarter-finals, which will be held on the 21 & 22 of August, and the semi-finals, which will be played on the 25 & 26 of August, will have their winners determined by single-match wins instead of the usual two-legged affairs.

The final, scheduled for the 30th of August, will also be a one-legged game as per usual. A draw held on the 26 of June will decide the quarter-final scheduling with the previously drawn match-ups remaining.