The seasoned NWSL coach said that next season's Chicago lineup will look nothing like the previous, comparing Sam Kerr to one of the greatest athletes in history, former Chicago Bulls NBA player Michael Jordan.

Red Stars have signed Houston Dash forward Kealia Ohai in the off-season. The striker tied the league's golden boot in 2016, but has never fully recovered from a sprained anterior cruciate ligament injury soon after.

“It’s important to note Kealia asked to be moved from Houston and wanted to come to Chicago,” Dames told the Chicago Sun Times.

“In any trade, that’s important. You always want players who want to come and be on your team.”

“Obviously, it will have to be a group effort to create more chances. Everybody will have to do their part.

“But you don’t replace Sam Kerr, just like you don’t replace Michael Jordan.”

Kerr scored 34 goals in only 40 appearances for the Red Stars, winning the NWSL's golden boot and Most Valuable Player award in her last season at the club.

Kerr's form secured a transfer to Women's Super League giants Chelsea, where she's now the best paid female footballer in English football.

On debut last week, Kerr missed a golden opportunity within minutes of starting the game, but compensated with a beautiful backheel assist to new strike partner Beth England.