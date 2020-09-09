Touted by many as a future Matilda, the 18-year-old who hails from Blacktown and played for Oakville Ravens, Parklea and Blacktown Spartans as a child, was in her second season at Wanderland. Nicknamed 'lethal' due to her devastating left foot, the young defender proved to be a key figure for the Wanderwomen, who made their first ever finals campaign after finishing fourth on the ladder.

Wanderers' assistant coach Catherine Cannulli paid tribute to the youngster, who beat the likes of former Matilda Ella Mastrantonio, Dolan Medallist Kristen Hamilton and American star Sam Staab for the award.

"Such an unbelievable talent, can’t wait for what the next few years bring for her," praised Cannulli. "I have loved working with Courtney over the past few years, she always leave the field giving 150%.

"Hard work and determination have been the key to her success."

In 13 games this season Nevin played every minute of every game including the club's semi-final against Melbourne City. She had 14 interceptions, 29 clearances, won 54% of her tackles and had a passing accuracy of 73%.

Her standout games were away to Brisbane in Round Three, when she kept a few Matilda opponents quiet as the Wanderers won 3-1; and in Round 10 when she recorded three goal assists as the Wanderers beat Newcastle 3-1.

Nevin has become a fan favourite at Wanderland, a local girl who has come through the system to play for her childhood club. A defender who can run all day, make crucial tackles and create goal scoring chances is a diamond in the crown for coach Dean Heffernan, who will hope that Nevin will take the club further than their impressive 2019/20 campaign.

Nevin has signed on for the upcoming season, but word is that a number of clubs in Europe are circling as the youngster develops into one of the genuine stars of the future.

Nevin is currently playing for Sydney Olympic in the NSW NPLW.

Hamilton added the Wanderer's Members Player of the Year to her Dolan Medal, with the popular American also winning the club and league Golden Boot.