Melbourne City have become the first team to claim four W-League championships, completing an unbeaten season with a 1-0 victory over Sydney FC at AAMI Park.

City captain Steph Catley scored the game's only goal in the 15th minute and was arguably best afield in a superb individual performance, though Sydney more than held their own against the premiers.

The victory completed a tremendous season by Rado Vidosic's City, who won 11 of 12 regular-season games, drawing one, and conceded just five goals across their entire campaign while scoring 33.

Sydney started the better of the two sides, displaying impressive energy and fight, but it was City who drew first blood.

Catley and Emily van Egmond played a clever one-two, allowing a charging Catley to take a touch and drive a shot towards the far corner. But Aubrey Bledsoe's poor attempted save instead bundled the ball into the net.

An Alanna Kennedy howler almost handed City a second goal in the 32nd minute.

The Matildas centre-back blindly passed the ball across her defence, with Claire Emslie pouncing - only to hit her shot straight into an advancing Bledsoe.

Two minutes later, Kyah Simon hit the crossbar with a cross-turned-shot.

Sydney had a penalty shout waved away soon after when Sofia Huerta's cross into the box appeared to hit Catley in the face, only for replays to show it had hit her elbow.

Huerta attempted to hit back just before the break but her skidding shot was comfortably claimed by Lydia Williams.

Sydney spurned a golden opportunity to draw level in the 49th minute.

A tremendous cross-field ball from Ally Green landed in the path of Veronica Latsko. But Williams made herself big to block Latsko's shot, with Ellie Carpenter on hand to clear the ball off the line.

City butchered another chance to double their lead on 57 minutes.

Emslie put Simon through on goal with a tremendous ball but the Matilda put her shot high and wide.

Williams denied Sydney substitute Princess Ibini a late equaliser with an excellent save in the 80th minute.

Bledsoe almost handed City a second goal when her injury-time clearance bounced off City's Milica Mijatovic and just trickled wide of goal, with the home side settling for a 1-0 win.