Catley - generally regarded as one of the world's best in her position after a phenomenal series of performances at the 2019 World Cup - is expected to leave Melbourne City to join Women's Super League giants Arsenal.

In North London, Catley would link up with experienced Aussie coach Joe Montemurro, who has expressed his admiration for Catley previously, as well as fellow Matildas star Caitlin Foord.

Although Catley didn't confirm the Arsenal interest, she did admit that she'll likely be in Europe soon enough.



"I’ll more than likely be in Europe the next transfer window. I haven’t signed anything, just been talking. England’s where I’m looking,” Catley told the Herald-Sun.

“I’m still in negotiations. I was talking to my American club recently, genuinely I feel like it’s time for me (to try Europe).

“We’ve all been watching the English league in particular the last few years – where it’s at, how it’s developing. It is really starting to take off. There’s a fair few teams that are competitive, the environments are great.

“It’s the most passionate place for just pure football. But you look at the other European teams at the World Cup and the type of football they played, how smart, technical they were, that’s where the game should be going, rather than the transitional style that women’s football has been in the past.”