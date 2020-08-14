One thing is for certain and that is the FFA will need to balance its books.

With a $43.5 million cash shortfall due to the loss of major sponsors, Foxtel’s revised TV deal and Macarthur FC’s re-negotiated license fee, the reality is FFA are struggling for funds meaning the ability to afford someone like dual World Cup winner Jill Ellis is looking unlikely.

Some Matildas insiders believe an Australian will likely get the job, partly because they know the Australian way and because it would be a cheaper alternative for FFA.

Former Matildas assistant Ross Aloisi has been rumoured as a favourite while Young Matildas coach Leah Blayney has been sounded out by some as a candidate.

The Matildas coaching debate is turning into a soap opera with rumours and innuendo outweighing any firm plans from FFA. It is believed a committee will be formed with a decision made by the end of September, but no timeline has been publicly confirmed by FFA.

It is understood the early front runners in Arsenal coach Joe Montemurro and Italian legend Carolina Morace have also not been called as yet.

Montemurro was sounded out before Ante Milicic quit his role but has apparently not been contacted since, with a source close to the former Melbourne City championship winning coach confirming the Australian's disappointment at the snub.

Morace, who is currently working as a TV pundit for the Serie A in Italy, is very eager for the role and many are surprised at FFA’s lack of contact.

Rumours that former England coach Phil Neville is considered have been dismissed by FFA insiders.