Ellie Carpenter has given an insight into how she fell in love with football before what she believes will be "a turning point" in the women's game.
"I was only eight or nine years old when I first watched the Matildas," Carpenter wrote in a column for the Western Advocate.
"I said to myself that I wanted to be on the field the next day. So for the next generation of kids to see us in a World Cup, that's going to be so sick.
"I really believe this is going to be a turning point for women's football in Australia because it is going to inspire so many people."
Carpenter recently secured a lucrative move to the most prestigious club in women's football, six-time Champions League champions, Olympique Lyon.
The move is the biggest seen in Australian football history, but will give Carpenter a massive challenge if she's to secure a starting place in the squad leading into the 2023 World Cup on home soil.
"There's only one thing that could possibly top the feeling we all had when the announcement was made ... and that's winning the trophy on home soil," she said.
"It's crazy to think what it would be like because it would be a dream come true, but I really believe it's reachable because that extra buzz from playing at home is going to be a big advantage.
"It has already given everyone in the Matildas extra motivation because everyone wants to be involved in a World Cup in our backyard."