Canberra United started their offseason getting Michelle Heyman to recommit for one more year. Heyman came out of retirement last season to make an amazing comeback that saw her finish as the W-League's golden booth winner and get a much deserved second Julie Dolan award.

Speaking about her recommitment for the upcoming season she stated: “I’m just so happy and grateful for another opportunity to represent Canberra, play in front of our amazing fans and push for another finals appearance.”

They then confirmed that defender Emma Ilijoski would remain in green for the upcoming year. The 18-year old made her debut last season and went on to make 10 appearances for the club. The left-back's defensive and offensive prowess, which included a 71% passing accuracy, was good enough to get a Matildas Talent ID camp call up in the offseason.

Fellow youngster Laura Hughes has also committed for one more year. A member of the Canberra squad since 2015, she was utilized in multiple positions in midfield last season and featured in all United games. Like Ilijoski she also was called up to the Matildas Talent ID camp.

Canberra have also signed Allira Toby, luring her away from Sydney FC. It will be the attacker's sixth W-League season. Describing United as a good fit for her, coach Vicki Linton stated that Canberra is looking forward to the experience she will add into the squad.

Canberra did loose some of their talent in the offseason. Last year's nominated Young Footballer of the Year Jessika Nash signed with Sydney FC for the 2021-22 campaign. Paige Satchell also made the Sydney FC swap.

Demi Koulizakis announced she was signing with the Perth Glory in May. Clare Hunt and Bianca Galic both have signed with the Western Sydney Wanderers,

Captain Kendall Fletcher returned to the United States and joined NWSL side the North Carolina Courage. No news has been stated about her possible return to Australia in their offseason.

Chantel Jones retired from the sport in the offseason.

There is no news on the future of Nickoletta Flannery, Sasha Grove, Isabella Foletta, Keeley Richards, Hayley Taylor-Young, Grace Maher, Sally James, Rachael Goldstein and Jessie Rasschaert.

While certain teams are approaching completion in their offseason squad preparations, United fans will be anxious to see what their team does in the coming weeks. Arguably Canberra have much to do to complete their side.