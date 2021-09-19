The Capitol's only W-League club has continued to build their squad ahead of 2021-22 season by re-signing two players this week.
The first player to re-sign for the upcoming season was Grace Maher. With this recommitment Maher will be playing her eight W-League campaign. This is a remarkable achievement for a 22 year old.
The veteran made her debut in the 2014-15 season for Canberra. While she left the club ahead of the 2018-19 season for the Melbourne Victory, spent the 2019 winter abroad in Iceland and returned to the Melburnian club for 2019-20, Maher decided to come home last season.
United now have a player with 59 W-League appearances, who played in all 13 games in last year's season. She made 533 passes from midfield in 2020-21 with a 72% accuracy rate.
Speaking about her return to Canberra United's website, Head Coach Vicki Linton stated: “It is great having players such as Grace who are so passionate about playing for the club.
“Grace continues to grow as a professional player and it will be good to work with her again this season and to see that continued development.”
Grace Maher! 🔐— Canberra United (@CanberraUnited) September 13, 2021
We're thrilled to announce star midfielder Grace Maher has signed on for another season in green!
Canberra also ensured the re-commitment of goalkeeper Keeley Richards for 2021-22. Richards made her W-League debut last year and featured a total of nine appearances for the club.
Speaking of her potential Linton stated to the club's website: “It is good to have Keeley back. After making her debut last season I am sure she will be keen to get back into the environment, continue to develop and learn and build on her performance from last year.”
Keeley Richards! 🔐— Canberra United (@CanberraUnited) September 15, 2021
She's a keeper! Richards is back with us for the upcoming W-League season!
Maher and Richards will join Emma Ilijoski, Laura Hughes, Michelle Heyman and new signings Allira Toby who have all signed for United's 2021-22 W-League season.