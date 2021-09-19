The first player to re-sign for the upcoming season was Grace Maher. With this recommitment Maher will be playing her eight W-League campaign. This is a remarkable achievement for a 22 year old.

The veteran made her debut in the 2014-15 season for Canberra. While she left the club ahead of the 2018-19 season for the Melbourne Victory, spent the 2019 winter abroad in Iceland and returned to the Melburnian club for 2019-20, Maher decided to come home last season.

United now have a player with 59 W-League appearances, who played in all 13 games in last year's season. She made 533 passes from midfield in 2020-21 with a 72% accuracy rate.

Speaking about her return to Canberra United's website, Head Coach Vicki Linton stated: “It is great having players such as Grace who are so passionate about playing for the club.

“Grace continues to grow as a professional player and it will be good to work with her again this season and to see that continued development.”

Grace Maher! 🔐



Weâ€™re thrilled to announce star midfielder Grace Maher has signed on for another season in green!



📰 https://t.co/4VX0yNFHDh#UnitedAlways #WLeague pic.twitter.com/v1US16EL70 — Canberra United (@CanberraUnited) September 13, 2021

Canberra also ensured the re-commitment of goalkeeper Keeley Richards for 2021-22. Richards made her W-League debut last year and featured a total of nine appearances for the club.

Speaking of her potential Linton stated to the club's website: “It is good to have Keeley back. After making her debut last season I am sure she will be keen to get back into the environment, continue to develop and learn and build on her performance from last year.”

Keeley Richards! 🔐



Sheâ€™s a keeper! Richards is back with us for the upcoming W-League season!



💚 https://t.co/bRa0odAc8L pic.twitter.com/hiFcL5zQyq — Canberra United (@CanberraUnited) September 15, 2021

Maher and Richards will join Emma Ilijoski, Laura Hughes, Michelle Heyman and new signings Allira Toby who have all signed for United's 2021-22 W-League season.