The first player to re-sign for the upcoming season was Grace Maher.  With this recommitment Maher will be playing her eight W-League campaign.  This is a remarkable achievement for a 22 year old.  

The veteran made her debut in the 2014-15 season for Canberra.  While she left the club ahead of the 2018-19 season for the Melbourne Victory, spent the 2019 winter abroad in Iceland and returned to the Melburnian club for 2019-20, Maher decided to come home last season.

United now have a player with 59 W-League appearances, who played in all 13 games in last year's season.  She made 533 passes from midfield in 2020-21 with a 72% accuracy rate.  

Speaking about her return to Canberra United's website, Head Coach Vicki Linton stated: “It is great having players such as Grace who are so passionate about playing for the club.

“Grace continues to grow as a professional player and it will be good to work with her again this season and to see that continued development.”

Canberra also ensured the re-commitment of goalkeeper Keeley Richards for 2021-22.  Richards made her W-League debut last year and featured a total of nine appearances for the club.  

Speaking of her potential Linton stated to the club's website: “It is good to have Keeley back.  After making her debut last season I am sure she will be keen to get back into the environment, continue to develop and learn and build on her performance from last year.”

Maher and Richards will join Emma Ilijoski, Laura Hughes, Michelle Heyman and new signings Allira Toby who have all signed for United's 2021-22 W-League season.