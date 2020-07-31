Linton takes over from Matilda legend Heather Garriock, who departed McKellar Park after three years in charge.



Linton is a well-respected coach in Australia and was recently appointed by FFA to be on the Starting XI working group. She has spent the past three years with the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Development Academy.

Apart from her role at Victory, she was also an assistant with the Matildas, going to the 2015 World Cup. She has also been head coach of the Junior Matildas. Linton guided Victory to their first finals series in 2011 and was at the helm for two years at the W-League powerhouse.



Her experience in USA, England and Australia will hold her in good stead as Canberra look to head back to the finals.