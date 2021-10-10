"As far as overseas countries go, I do know what we're capable of and hopefully they'll see the benefits of being in the nation's capital. That's something we really need to showcase to the world. We've got lots to offer here."

The Capital region was not in the original bid to host 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup games, with Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide ultimately being selected as match host cities chosen in Australia.

However, according to the AsOne Bid, fifty-four team proposed base camps have been included across both Australia and New Zealand. It is the first time that FIFA has included a base camp option in a FIFA Women's World Cup.

According to the bid, “A base camp is a hotel and a training site, they get matched together, and that is where teams have the opportunity to base themselves throughout the whole competition, rather than moving from city to city."

Canberra has previously been selected as a base camp during the 2015 AFC Men's Asian Cup. The capitol region hosted Iraq, North Korea and Qatar during the tournament.

For now, the upcoming Matildas games against Brazil will be held in Sydney. The first is taking place on October 23, 2021 at 7:45PM AEDT and the second will be held on October 26, 2021 at 8PM AEDT. Both games will be held at the Commbank stadium, formally Bankwest stadium, in Western Sydney.

Football Australia announced that tickets for the match will start being put on sale on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 2PM AEDT. Only fans from the Greater Sydney region are eligible to attend with ticket holders aged 16 and over needing to be fully vaccinated.

A prospective two other home Matildas matches against the United States in late November and home Socceroos World Cup Qualifier on November 11, 2021 may also be held in Sydney.

Both matches will be broadcast live and free on 10 and 10 play.