Devastated Canada coach Bev Priestman expects the Matildas to reach the Women's World Cup semi-finals - at a minimum - after their high-stakes thrashing of the Olympic champions.

Australia had their backs to the wall after a shock loss to Nigeria and were teetering on the brink of elimination, with superstar Sam Kerr still unable to start because of her calf injury.

But they rose to the challenge in Melbourne on Monday night, posting a thumping 4-0 victory to advance to the knockout stages and send Canada home.

"These moments define you. I know that from Tokyo," Priestman said.

"On that result they're going to be riding a massive high.

"They've turned things around in one game and they were brave and they went for it and changed things.

"Australia are a top, top side and I've said that from the start.

"There's nothing stopping them pushing through this because they should be probably in the top four of a World Cup."

Priestman tipped her cap to rival coach Tony Gustavsson, who bore the brunt of criticism over the Matildas' 3-2 defeat to Nigeria.

"I know that guy's has been under a massive amount of criticism and pressure, and he was brave," Priestman said.

"Good on him. Australia were the better team."

The Englishwoman refused to use her team's lengthy pay dispute with Canada Soccer as an excuse for their failure to reach the knockout stages.

She said the players and staff "gave it their all" but felt the team looked "rattled" against the host nation in Melbourne.

"My message was a true team sticks together in these moments," Priestman said.

"They're all going to need each other in this 24-48 hour period and beyond that because it's going to hurt like hell.

"People have put in so much hard work and yes, we've had some really difficult times to get to this point, but a true team sticks together and that's all I ask of them."

Priestman said Canada will have to move on quickly with Olympic qualifiers coming up in September.