Christine Sinclair's bid to create history in next week's World Cup clash with Australia might already be over after the Canada captain suffered a mystery injury in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Ireland.

Canada coach Beverly Priestman pulled a selection shock when she dropped Sinclair to the bench for the crunch clash with Ireland in Perth.

Olympic champions Canada were sluggish in the first half, but they received a slice of luck just before the break when Ireland conceded an own goal to make it 1-1.

Sinclair's introduction for the start of the second half helped spark her team into gear, with Canada dominating for most of the rest of the match to seal their first win of the tournament.

The 40-year-old star striker is bidding to become the first player - male or female - to score in six separate World Cups.

Canada take on Australia in Melbourne on Monday, but Sinclair is in doubt after struggling with injury late in the win over Ireland.

"I'm not sure (what the injury is), because I haven't had a medical update yet," Priestman said after the match.

"But it looks like she was limping at the end there. So I'll have to get an understanding of that and find out what comes next."

Australia are still sweating on the fitness of Sam Kerr, who injured her calf on the eve of the tournament and is thought to only be a slim chance to return against Canada.

The Matildas, who beat Ireland 1-0, will face off against Nigeria in Brisbane on Thursday night before taking on world No.7 Canada.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe rattled Canada in the fourth minute by scoring an 'Olimpico' with a mesmerising strike from her corner kick.

It sent the mostly pro-Irish crowd of 17,065 fans into raptures.

It wasn't until the second half when Canada clicked into gear, and Priestman believes her team's comeback will fuel their belief ahead of the blockbuster clash with Australia..

"I said to them at the end, it could be the making of us," Priestman said.

"I felt we wobbled in the first half. Our bravery wasn't there. I felt we played a little bit scared.

"I reminded them that we're (Olympic) champions at half time and that we've got to take a step forward and be brave and get after this.

"And to be honest, it was like playing an away game. It was full of Irish fans in that stadium.

"It's basically a rehearsal of what we're going to go into in the Australian game."

Canada twice beat Australia last September, but Priestman is wary about what the Matildas can produce, even if Kerr doesn't play.