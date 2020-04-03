Cahill's world-famous contributions for the Socceroos at four World Cups, from the first Australian to score at the event, all the way through to his heroic strike against the Dutch in 2014, have earned his place among the World Cup's best goalscorers.

Go on then, watch it again.

The AFC have recognised Cahill alongside four other candidates, which will be put to the public in a competition among AFC nations to see which player is crowned the greatest AFC World Cup competitor ever.

The full list:

Park Ji-sung (Korea Republic)

Appearances: 2002, 2006, 2010

Goals: 3

Sami Al Jaber (Saudi Arabia)

Appearances: 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006

Goals: 3

Tim Cahill (Australia)

Appearances: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018

Goals: 5

Keisuke Honda (Japan)

Appearances: 2010, 2014, 2018

Goals: 4

Alireza Beiranvand (IR Iran)

Appearance: 2018

Beiranvand certainly endeared himself to many fans at the tournament's most recent iteration and Ji Sung, Cahill and Honda are the clear big names after their accomplishments in Europe.

Al Jaber has a fanatic following in Saudi Arabia as well, so the decision is anything but clear cut.

Fans can cast their vote here.