1. Prime time worldies are great for the W-League

Katrina Gorry started the game with a bang, curling a shot into the top right hand corner early on.

Grace Maher equalised with an even better strike from inside the centre circle, lobbing the ball over the goalkeeper with cheek and class.

The game was quiet average otherwise, sloppy passing and bad positioning would have left both coaches and sets of fans frustrated.

But an ordinary game can be fixed with brilliant goals and Gorry and Maher delivered on prime time Thursday night.

2. Brisbane Roar don’t have that killer instinct

Bad luck and great goalkeeping has haunted Brisbane this season. Tonight the woodwork didn’t help either.

However, at the end of the day a good team like Brisbane needs to find a way. To drop points three games in a row isn’t good enough for a team who is a genuine title contender.

Of the 22 shots on goal, only 11 were on target.

Jake White would of left Dolphins Stadium scratching his head at what his team needs to do to get a win.

3. Sally James is going to be a beauty

Some top class saves (nine overall) and threw her body on the line time after time tonight.



Can work on her passing accuracy (33 passes at 55%) but that will get better with more experience and confidence.

The teenager will be a big reason why Canberra will be there at the business end of the season.