The eighteen-year-old young Matilda has spent the last two W-League seasons playing with the Brisbane Roar. She accumulated twenty appearances, scoring three goals in the process.

Riley was most recently nominated for W-League Young Footballer of the Year, losing out to Eli Carpenter.

The candidates for the Young Footballer of the Year in full flight this Westfield #WLeague season 💫#DolanWarrenAwards pic.twitter.com/NqVtZE0nKc — Westfield W-League (@WLeague) July 21, 2020

She will now feature for Danish side Fortuna Hjorring, with whom she has reportedly signed a three-year deal according to football agency FNX Network Sports. The club are the current Danish champions and are qualified for next season's UEFA Women's Champions League.

The move to Fortuna Hjorring is not a new one for Australians. Riley joins the likes of Emily van Egmond and Elise Kellond-Knight, becoming the thirteenth Aussie to wear the green of the championship-winning Danish club.

When speaking about the acquisition to the Fortuna club website, head coach Niclas Hougaard stated:

"She (Riley) is a very exciting player, who contains many of the qualities that have been in demand on our team. Indiah is explosive, fast and she gives us even more weapons in the offensive game.

"Despite her young age, Indiah has already played a number of matches in the Australian W-League for the Brisbane Roar, and she comes with a huge hunger to make a difference for us here at Fortuna Hjorring."

As the Elitedivisionen regular season competes in the northern hemisphere fall, with the championship round occurring in the late winter/early spring, it is unlikely that Riley will be able to come back to play W-League football during her time with Fortuna.