Brisbane Roar

Mackenzie Arnold - 6

A pretty uneventful night for Arnold who had just two shots on goal come her way. Of those two shots she was only able to save one of them. Arnold’s defence helped keep the ball away from her, but the couple of times she was called upon weren't her best.

Carson Pickett - 9.5

Quite simply she was all over the pitch for the Roar. Pickett is a defender who goes box to box and was one of the best offensive threats for Brisbane today. Pickett also had some bruising tackles making her the best Roar player on the pitch.

Celeste Boureille - 8

When a team controls much of the possession it is usually due in large part to the midfield and today’s game was no exception. Boureille commanded the midfield which led to many of the chances for the Roar.

Clare Polkinghorne - 8.5

The skipper was able to get the Roar on the scoresheet while being in charge of a defence that only conceded one goal. Polkinghorne was just the player the Roar needed today on both ends of the field and quietly did her job like usual.

Indiah-Paige Riley - 6

One of the least effective forward for Brisbane. She was hardly in the action compared to her counterparts, Yallop and Raso. She was subbed off in the 53rd minute after just one shot on target.

Rylee Baisden - 6

Along with Riley, Baisden did not have much of an impact on offence for the Roar. She did not have too many chances and had just one shot on goal.

Katrina Gorry - 8.5

Played countless beautiful balls into her teammates, they were just unable to convert the chances. She was all over the pitch and a big reason the Roar had much of the possession.