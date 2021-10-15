Keeping with their earlier expressed Queensland-centric approach to building their A-League Women's team, Brisbane Roar have signed three locally based players and recruited one defender from Victoria this month.

Brisbane Roar October Signings

Lanni McDougall, Meaghan McElligott, Jessie Rasschaert and Annabel Haffenden signed.

Club continues its Queensland focused approach.

Sixteen players committed so far for 2021-22 A-League Campaign.

Roar started their October signings by getting the commitment of Lanni McDougall and Meaghan McElligott. Both players have evolved through the National Premier Leagues Queensland prior to joining.

McDougall first came to the attention of the Brisbane A-League Women's side as a player in the Roar/Queensland Academy of Sport System as well as a member of the Queensland Future Matildas program. The teenage midfielder has also played in the NPLQ for Moreton Bay United.

McElligott has played in the NPLQ for a number of seasons representing Gold Coast United, Souths United and Logan Lightning. She also has previous A-League Women's experience, having played and made six appearances for Canberra United in their 2018-19 campaign.

Big players step up in the big games and Meaghan McElligott hit this fantastic header in the Queensland NPL Semi Final to put Logan Lightning into the Grand Final!

Another previous Canberra player has also been signed by Brisbane. Jessie Rasschaert joins the Roar after two successful seasons with United. With Canberra the defender has made 14 A-League Women's appearances.

Rasschaert had recently moved to Queensland during the offseason and joined NPLQ side Gold Coast United from where she was recruited by Roar Head Coach Garrath McPherson. Fellow Gold Coast player Ayesha Norrie is also committed to the upcoming Roar season.

The latest player signed is Annabel Haffenden. She joins Roar from Alamein FC in Victoria, having previously also spent time training in the Melbourne City set up. A defender by trade, she is a former National Training Centre product.

The four signings bring the number of players signed for the Brisbane Roar's 2021-22 squad up to 16. The team has also signed Cannon Clough, Jamilla Rankin, Mariel Hecher, Holly McQueen, Shea Connors, Georgie Worth, Anna Margraf, Hollie Palmer, Larissa Cummer, Ayesha Norrie, Ria Kitano and Mia Bailey.

Brisbane Roar open their season on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Their full schedule can be found using this link.