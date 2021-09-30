Brisbane Roar have continued to bolster their 2021-22 squad with the addition of Cannon Clough.
Brisbane Roar have announced the signing of National Premier League Queensland player Cannon Clough.
Clough has been playing in the NPLW with Lions FC for three season now. She has made 65 appearances so far, scoring seven goals. The defender was nominated for the 2019 NPLW Queensland Player of the Year award.
A speedy and skillful full back, she has most recently won the Kappa Women's Super Cup with Lions FC in their continued quest for the treble. The NPLW is currently first in the Ladder, having already claimed the Premiership and qualified for the Finals Series.
The defender had also scored the winning goal of her Queensland team's triumph over New South Wales in the 2020 Watson-O'Connor Cup.
Shootout heroics 🦸â€â™€ï¸@lionsfc1's teenage goalkeeper Isabella Shuttleworth came up with a clutch save for QLD in Saturday's heart-stopping shootout against NSW, before Cannon Clough sealed the Watson-O'Connor Cup with the winning spot-kick 🏆#RivalryReignited #QLDPride #NPLQLD pic.twitter.com/iZBlYfNPTS— Football Queensland (@FootballQLD) December 14, 2020
Speaking of signing her first professional A-League Women's deal in the mainly locally recruited squad, Clough said:
Prior to starting her play in the NPLW, the American-born player attended university in the United States. She played her first two NCAA years with the University of Charlotte before transferring to the University of North Carolina.
Her new head coach Garrath McPherson stated his excitement at the signing of the defender:
Clough becomes the 12th player for Brisbane Roar's 2021-22 squad. The team also signed Jamilla Rankin, Mariel Hecher, Holly McQueen, Shea Connors, Georgie Worth, Anna Margraf, Hollie Palmer, Larissa Cummer, Ayesha Norrie, Ria Kitano and Mia Bailey.