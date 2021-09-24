Garrath McPherson continues to build his squad ahead of the 2021-22 season. In a move that continues with the club's ethos to promote and support local players, the Roar have added Cairns-born and raised goalkeeper Mia Bailey to their roster.

The goalkeeper evolved through the Football Queensland/Queensland Academy of Sport program. Her present coach McPherson is quite familiar with the promising youngster, having been her coach since the Under 15s at the QAS.

Bailey is the second keeper to be signed by Brisbane this year, with Future Matildas Georgia Worth already on the books. Bailey is also a youth international, having played for the Junior Matildas.

Speaking of the signing of her first professional contract the 17-year old stated:

"It's so surreal. It's a been a dream since I started playing football when I was five years old," said Bailey, who is completing her final year of high school.

"I've just been working hard. I moved to Brisbane when I was 14. I've done some training sessions with a couple of girls up in Cairns and to see how happy football makes them makes me work even harder.

"The Junior Matildas and Future Matildas processes are quite similar to the W-League. Garrath has been my coach since Under-15s in the QAS and I know a few of the players in the squad. I've trained with Georgie and she's been an inspiration to me – it's really good to work with someone who works hard and pushes you.

"I just want to thank my mum and family from Cairns and all my past coaches for supporting me."

By putting pent to paper she becomes the 11th player for Brisbane Roar's 2021-22 squad. The team also signed Jamilla Rankin, Mariel Hecher, Holly McQueen, Shea Connors, Georgie Worth, Anna Margraf, Hollie Palmer, Larissa Cummer, Ayesha Norrie and Ria Kitano.