Brisbane Roar keeps preparing for the upcoming W-League season with the signing of Mia Bailey.
Garrath McPherson continues to build his squad ahead of the 2021-22 season. In a move that continues with the club's ethos to promote and support local players, the Roar have added Cairns-born and raised goalkeeper Mia Bailey to their roster.
The goalkeeper evolved through the Football Queensland/Queensland Academy of Sport program. Her present coach McPherson is quite familiar with the promising youngster, having been her coach since the Under 15s at the QAS.
Bailey is the second keeper to be signed by Brisbane this year, with Future Matildas Georgia Worth already on the books. Bailey is also a youth international, having played for the Junior Matildas.
Speaking of the signing of her first professional contract the 17-year old stated:
By putting pent to paper she becomes the 11th player for Brisbane Roar's 2021-22 squad. The team also signed Jamilla Rankin, Mariel Hecher, Holly McQueen, Shea Connors, Georgie Worth, Anna Margraf, Hollie Palmer, Larissa Cummer, Ayesha Norrie and Ria Kitano.