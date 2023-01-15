New Zealand international Indiah-Paige Riley celebrated her return to the Brisbane Roar with a cracking goal before Adelaide United skipper Chelsea Dawber equalised for a 1-1 draw in their A-League Women's clash at Redcliffe.

Riley last played for the Roar on March 1, 2020 and let rip with a rocket to give the home side the lead in the 26th minute after slick lead-up play by defender Talitha Kramer.

Dawber was outstanding for the visitors and she levelled in the 47th minute with a cool penalty after Roar's Kajsa Lind was pinged for a hand-ball inside the box.

Adelaide had not scored in their past three matches with their last goal recorded in the 1-0 win over Wellington on December 17.

That goal drought had coincided with three consecutive losses.

Dawber was everywhere at central midfield and deserved her reward.

Riley, 21, last represented the Roar in 2020 before making a move to Danish club Fortuna Hjorring, from where she went on to play in round of 16 in the UEFA Women's Champion League against Barcelona in 2021.

She was signed by the Roar as an injury replacement for Brazilian import Mariel Hecher who ruptured her ACL last month.

Riley was substituted in the 58th minute after a superb return

The Roar had a goal disallowed in the fourth minute when Riley was ruled offside after a cross from forward Shea Connors.

Matildas star Katrina Gorry hit the woodwork twice for the Roar from outside the box with powerful strikes while fellow Matilda Larissa Crummer had a sublime chip just float over the bar.

Connors also just shot over the bar as the hosts went in search of the winner.

Adelaide are in fifth position on the ALM ladder on 13 points with the Roar two points further back in seventh.