'Brilliant' Raso smashes Logarzo's Bristol on WSL debut

Hayley Raso got all the plaudits after putting on a clinic on her Everton Women's Super League debut, dismantling Chloe Logarzo and Tanya Oxtoby's Bristol City 4-0.
Logarzo played a full match as both Matildas started the game, Raso was a late substitution off the pitch after the game had already been won.
Raso was praised by Everton fans for the sensational result.
You were brilliant today Hayley, didn't give their defence a moment's peace. You, @IzzyChr17 and @SimoneMagill look like you've played together for years! So excited for this season #UTT— Peter Mac EFC (@PeterJMacca) September 6, 2020
EXCELLENT debut match!— Lechon Baines (@Ace_Ubas) September 6, 2020
I like @HayleyRaso with the socks pulled down and sleeves rolled up. Ready for battle. @EvertonWomen— Jeff Wallner (@JeffWallner) September 6, 2020
Simon Magill, Lucy Graham and Valerie Gauvin did the damage for Everton as the Toffees romped Oxtoby's team, with the Aussie coach disappointed in the performance and insistent that her team will quickly move on.
“We have to think about what our strengths are, we’ve got such a young group, we need to give them the opportunity to grow, and I thought our shape behind the ball was quite good today, and again that’s why probably why it’s a little disappointing from my end because we executed the things that we wanted to do," Oxtoby said.
“We just probably didn’t do it often enough, and when you play good teams they punish you.”