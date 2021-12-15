The club confirmed a case of COVID-19 amongst its A-League Men's squad on Wednesday. According to their statement, the infectious person was fully vaccinated and received a positive PCR test on Wednesday after becoming symptomatic the day before.

While the club also stated that all Jets players and staff had undergone PCR testing which had found no further positive tests or symptomatic persons, including the women's team, the Australian Associated Press now reports that two further players have tested positive.

According to the AAP, the initial player was Angus Thurgate with his housemate goalkeeper Noah James now testing positive while on the women's side Kirsty Fenton is reported to have tested positive. They also state that all players at the club are fully vaccinated.

Newcastle Jets has not confirmed the identity of the COVID-19 positive players. This is the second incidence of an A-League player testing positive for COVID-19 after Sydney FC's Rhyan Grant last week. As per APL protocol, Grant has to miss two weeks of training and games.

The same situation is expected to occur at Jets for their affected players. The Sydney FC FFA Cup game after Grant's positive test did go ahead after the remainder of the squad and staff tested negative.

Jets Men's side is currently scheduled to meet Macarthur away on Sunday for an A-League Men's match while the women's side have an away match against Western Sydney Wanderers on Friday. The club is expected to provide information about the status of these fixtures soon, as stated in their initial statement.

The outbreak comes after a fantastic weekend of football for Jets, one that saw both teams win for the first time this season in their respective A-League campaigns. The women's Jets beat Wellington Phoenix 5-1 followed by the men handing Phoenix a 4-0 defeat. It was Phoenix's worst A-League Men's loss in over two years.

The wins rose the women's side to fourth and the men's to sixth in their respective ladders. The club sits fourth in the A-Leagues club championship.

