22-year-old Lioness striker Chloe Kelly is one of the fastest up-and-comers in women's football and scored a whopping nine goals in 12 appearances for Everton last season.

Her departure, likely to one of Europe's biggest powerhouses, leaves a chasm in an Everton attacking line that relied very heavily on her exploits.

"I'm excited for the next step in my career," Kelly posted on Twitter.

"I'm forever grateful for the opportunity this club gave me, especially Willie Kirk, for allowing me to express myself on the pitch."

Given Raso was only given a short six-month contract upon moving to the Toffees, the opportunity Kelly's loss opens up for the Matilda is notable.

At the very least, it is now likely Raso will be given more time to prove her worth to the WSL side.

While the Matildas winger tends to hug the touchline more than the big-hitting Kelly, her recent goal-scoring form for the Matildas has shown she remains a versatile weapon.

One that's now is teeing up to prove key for Everton's upcoming WSL season.