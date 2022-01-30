Be like Barty, Gustavsson tells Matildas

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson has urged his side to adopt Ash Barty's mental resolve as they prepare to face South Korea in the Asian Cup quarter-finals.

Gustavsson's press conference was delayed as he and forward Kyah Simon watched the climax of Barty's drought-ending Australian Open win over American Danielle Collins on Saturday night.

Barty was made to dig in for victory, coming from 5-1 down in the second set to claim a 6-3 7-6 (7-2) win, and Gustavsson said his side must do similar as the tournament enters the knockout stages.

"We congratulate her, we're happy for her, but (we admire) how she deals with pressure," the Swede said ahead of Sunday night's (AEDT) game in Pune.

"Winning the tiebreak and (after) losing the semi-final last year and to come back and win now - that says a lot about dealing with pressure.

"That's what we have to do now. We have to perform when our best is needed. I felt the players stepped it up in training today and there's a vibe in the team I love."

Gustavsson's side ran riot in the groups stages, clocking up 24 goals and conceding just one and the Australia coach will only be without Tameka Yallop who remains in isolation after contracting COVID-19.

And while the knockout stage might tempt some coaches to play more conservatively, Gustavsson wants to turn up the intensity.

"We will never change the way we play," he said.

"We will be true to the way we play. It's the Matildas mindset.

"The Matildas for decades have stood for this aggressive mindset, a pressing game, attacking with numbers, being brave.

"I'm happy and proud to be the coach of a team with that mindset and we won't change for as long as I'm here."

One question Gustavsson didn't have an answer to was who would play in goal now that penalty shootouts come into the equation.

Longstanding No.1 Lydia Williams was Gustavsson's preference prior to the tournament but he has given Teagan Micah and Mackenzie Arnold chances to prove themselves in the group stages.

"We have three goalkeepers fighting for their spot," he said.

"I won't reveal who will be in goal tomorrow. We have prepared for penalties in the Olympics and we have sharpened some of those penalty routines as well."