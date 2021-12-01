The annual award ceremony held by France Football returned after it was suspended last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's awards ceremony included the four previous awards handed out in the 2019 iteration as well as two new awards: the Striker of the Year and Best Club.

Ballon D'Or 2021 Highlights

Award resumed after having been cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lionel Messi won a record seventh Ballon d'Or award.

Matildas captain Sam Kerr finished third in the Ballon d'Or feminine category.

The full report of the Ballon d'Or can be found on France Football's website.

The lavish ceremony was held on Monday in Paris at the Theatre du Chatelet. In attendance was not only many of football's A-List but also a number of Hollywood A-Listers including Zendaya and Tom Holland. The ceremony had a record televised viewing of two million people.

Winners were announced from a list of nominees previously released on October 8, 2021. Voting was done by a group of journalists from around the world who picked their first, second and third place finishers. Winners were those with the highest cumulative points from these selections.

The five categories in this year's awards were the men and women's Ballon d'Or, the Kopa Trophy, the Yashin Trophy, Striker of the Year and Best Club.

Men's Ballon d'Or

The men's Ballon d'Or was won by Lionel Messi, his seventh time claiming the award. Cristiano Ronaldo, who with five wins is the second most awarded player, ended up in sixth place. It is Ronaldo's first time out of the top three since 2010.

Rank Player Club(s) Country Points 1 Lionel Messi Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain Argentina 613 2 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Poland 580 3 Jorginho Chelsea Italy 460 4 Karim Benzema Real Madrid France 239 5 N'Golo Kanté Chelsea France 186 6 Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus

Manchester United Portugal 178 7 Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt 121 8 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Belgium 73 9 Kylian Mbappé Paris Saint-Germain France 58 10 Gianluigi Donnarumma Milan

Paris Saint-Germain Italy 36 11 Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund Norway 33 12 Romelu Lukaku Inter Milan

Chelsea Belgium 26 13 Giorgio Chiellini Juventus Italy 26 14 Leonardo Bonucci Juventus Italy 18 15 Raheem Sterling Manchester City England 10 16 Neymar Paris Saint-Germain Brazil 9 17 Luis Suárez Atlético Madrid Uruguay 8 18 Simon Kjær Milan Denmark 8 19 Mason Mount Chelsea England 7 20 Riyad Mahrez Manchester City Algeria 7 21 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Portugal 6 21 Lautaro Martínez Inter Milan Argentina 6 23 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur England 4 24 Pedri Barcelona Spain 3 25 Phil Foden Manchester City England 2 26 Gerard Moreno Villarreal Spain 1 26 Nicolò Barella Inter Milan Italy 1 26 Rúben Dias Manchester City Portugal 1 29 Luka Modrić Real Madrid Croatia 0 29 Cesar Azpilicueta Chelsea Spain 0

Women's Ballon d'Or

This year's top award went to Barcelona linchpin Alexia Putellas. Putellas was the first Spaniard (male or female) to win the award since 1960. Her country and club team-mate Jenni Hermoso finished second. Matildas' captain Sam Kerr finishing third, her highest ranking in three nominations.

Rank Player Club(s) Country Points 1 Alexia Putellas Barcelona Spain 186 2 Jennifer Hermoso Barcelona Spain 84 3 Sam Kerr Chelsea Australia 46 4 Vivianne Miedema Arsenal Netherlands 46 5 Lieke Martens Barcelona Netherlands 40 6 Christine Sinclair Portland Thorns Canada 36 7 Pernille Harder Chelsea Denmark 33 8 Ashley Lawrence Paris Saint-Germain Canada 26 9 Jessie Fleming Chelsea Canada 25 10 Fran Kirby Chelsea England 22 11 Magdalena Eriksson Chelsea Sweden 20 12 Christiane Endler Paris Saint-Germain

Lyon Chile 19 13 Stina Blackstenius BK Häcken Sweden 10 14 Sam Mewis Manchester City

North Carolina Courage United States of America 8 15 Irene Paredes Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona Spain 8 16 Ellen White Manchester City England 4 17 Kadidiatou Diani Paris Saint-Germain France 3 18 Marie-Antoinette Katoto Paris Saint-Germain France 3 19 Sandra Paños Barcelona Spain 3 20 Wendie Renard Lyon France 2

Kopa Trophy

The Kopa Trophy is awarded to the best male player under the age of 21 and was first awarded in 2018. It is named after French footballer Raymond Kopa.

This year's winner was Spain and Barcelona midfielder Pedri who took home the prize by getting more than double the amount of points of second placed Englishman Jude Bellingham.

Rank Player Club(s) Country Points 1 Pedri Barcelona Spain 89 2 Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund England 39 3 Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich Germany 38 4 Nuno Mendes Sporting CP

Paris Saint-Germain Portugal 23 5 Mason Greenwood Manchester United England 15 6 Bukayo Saka Arsenal England 8 7 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen Germany 8 8 Ryan Gravenberch Ajax Netherlands 3 9 Giovanni Reyna Borussia Dortmund United States of America 1 Jérémy Doku Rennes Belgium

Yashin Trophy

The Yashin Trophy, named after Russian goalkeeper Lev Yashin, is awarded to the best performing goalkeeper. Like the Kopa Trophy it was recently created in 2019. Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was not even nominated two years ago, won the top prize.

Rank Player Club(s) Country Points 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma Milan

Paris Saint-Germain Italy 594 2 Édouard Mendy Chelsea Senegal 404 3 Jan Oblak Atlético Madrid Slovenia 155 4 Ederson Manchester City Brazil 93 5 Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich Germany 91 6 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa Argentina 90 7 Kasper Schmeichel Leicester City Denmark 37 8 Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Belgium 29 8 Keylor Navas Paris Saint-Germain Costa Rica 29 10 Samir Handanović Inter Milan Slovenia 8

Striker of the Year

The newly created Striker of the Year was awarded to Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich player scored a staggering 59 goals during the evaluation period. The general opinion is that had the awards ceremony occurred last year, the Polish striker would have won the top prize of the Ballon d'Or.

Speaking after winning this year's Ballon d'Or, Messi said the following of Lewandowski:

"Robert, you deserve your Ballon d'Or. Last year, everyone was in agreement to say that you were the big winner of this award," Messi said during his speech.

"Hopefully France Football will give you the 2020 Ballon d'Or. We all believe you deserved it and I hope you can have it at home."

Lewandowski had to settle for the inaugural Striker of the Year trophy.

Rank Player Club Country Total goals 1 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Poland 59

Best Club of the Year

Chelsea Football Club was named the 2021 Club of the Year. The club had both its men's and women's teams feature in the final of the UEFA Champions League, with the men's side winning the top European club prize.

The women won last year's FA Women's Super League while their male counterparts currently sit atop the Premier League. The women also won the League Cup and Community Shield whilst the men were runners-up in the FA Cup.

Five male players and five female players were shortlisted for their respective Ballon d'Or awards. Chelsea keeper Édouard Mendy finished second in the Yashin Trophy.

Further details of the awards ceremony can be found using this link.