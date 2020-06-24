The joint bid of Australia and New Zealand is one of just two left in the running to host the 2023 Women's World Cup, with FIFA to make announcement on Friday.
THE AUSTRALIA-NEW ZEALAND 2023 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP BID AT A GLANCE
* BIDDERS
Australia-New Zealand, Colombia
* VOTING
35 members of FIFA Council to vote in open ballot early Friday AEST
* WHAT IS AT STAKE
Hosting the first 32-team Women's World Cup, an increase from 24 teams in 2019.
Neither Australia, New Zealand nor Colombia have hosted a World Cup and if the joint bid is successful, it will be the first time a World Cup has been held across two confederations - the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Oceania Football Confederation.
Australia initially planned to bid for the 2023 tournament alone, before combining forces with New Zealand to officially submit a joint bid in December 2019.
The opening game would be held at Eden Park in Auckland with the final in Sydney.
* PROPOSED HOST CITIES
Australia: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Newcastle, Launceston
New Zealand: Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton, Dunedin
* PROPOSED STADIUMS
Australia: ANZ Stadium, Allianz Stadium, AAMI Park, Suncorp Stadium, Coopers Stadium, McDonald Jones Stadium, HBF Park, University of Tasmania Stadium
New Zealand: Eden Park, Westpac Stadium, Christchurch Stadium, Waikato Stadium, Dunedin Stadium
* EVALUATION REPORT
Australia-New Zealand received a technical score of 4.1 points out of five, with Colombia receiving 2.8
Australia-New Zealand received higher scores than Colombia in every criteria - stadiums, team and referee facilities, accommodation, International Broadcast Centre (IBC), competition-related event sites and commercial
Japan received a score of 3.9 but withdrew their bid on Monday
* GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
* The cross-confederation bid already has $A109 million of committed government investment
* BIDDERS TO DROP OUT
Brazil, Japan