THE AUSTRALIA-NEW ZEALAND 2023 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP BID AT A GLANCE

* BIDDERS

Australia-New Zealand, Colombia

* VOTING

35 members of FIFA Council to vote in open ballot early Friday AEST

* WHAT IS AT STAKE

Hosting the first 32-team Women's World Cup, an increase from 24 teams in 2019.

Neither Australia, New Zealand nor Colombia have hosted a World Cup and if the joint bid is successful, it will be the first time a World Cup has been held across two confederations - the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Oceania Football Confederation.

Australia initially planned to bid for the 2023 tournament alone, before combining forces with New Zealand to officially submit a joint bid in December 2019.

The opening game would be held at Eden Park in Auckland with the final in Sydney.

* PROPOSED HOST CITIES

Australia: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Newcastle, Launceston

New Zealand: Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton, Dunedin

* PROPOSED STADIUMS

Australia: ANZ Stadium, Allianz Stadium, AAMI Park, Suncorp Stadium, Coopers Stadium, McDonald Jones Stadium, HBF Park, University of Tasmania Stadium

New Zealand: Eden Park, Westpac Stadium, Christchurch Stadium, Waikato Stadium, Dunedin Stadium

* EVALUATION REPORT

Australia-New Zealand received a technical score of 4.1 points out of five, with Colombia receiving 2.8

Australia-New Zealand received higher scores than Colombia in every criteria - stadiums, team and referee facilities, accommodation, International Broadcast Centre (IBC), competition-related event sites and commercial

Japan received a score of 3.9 but withdrew their bid on Monday

* GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

* The cross-confederation bid already has $A109 million of committed government investment

* BIDDERS TO DROP OUT

Brazil, Japan