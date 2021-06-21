Aussie midfielder Jess Coates is set for a chance to play UEFA Women's Champions League next season after NCA Sofia dominated the Bulgarian Women's Football Championship.
Sydney-born Coates is a graduate of the US college system, playing four standout seasons for Nicholls State University, where she's a hall of famer, before moving to Bulgaria to join NCA.
The Bulgarian capital club haven't been troubled in the least this season, winning all of their 24 matches with 151 goals scored and only three conceded.
The Champions League qualification draw will be held on July 2. Bulgaria are currently ranked 37th in the UEFA women's coefficient.
