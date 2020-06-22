Australia and New Zealand will be hot favourites to win hosting rights for the 2023 Women's World Cup with Japan reportedly pulling out of contention to stage the event.

On Monday, Kyodo News reported that Japan was going to end its bid to host the tournament. Australia and New Zealand have a combined bid with Colombia the only other country now in contention.

The FIFA Council will make its decision on the host in an online meeting on Thursday June 25, with an announcement in the early hours of Friday, Australian time.