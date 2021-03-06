It might be just one game but taking the helm of Brisbane Roar's W-League team is a big deal for Kelly Crew.

The Roar assistant will take the place of head coach Jake Goodship for Sunday's game away at Canberra United, with Goodship staying in Queensland as his partner is due to give birth.

Crew, a high-school physical education teacher who played college football in the United States as well as the US Women's Premier Soccer League, says the temporary promotion is a huge opportunity for her own coaching ambitions.

"I certainly have ambitions to take it as far as I can," she told AAP.

"Hopefully I get more of these opportunities in the future, with a little bit of luck, but it's all about being prepared and being brave enough to take the opportunity when it comes.

"I'm excited to take this opportunity and just thankful that Jake has confidence in me to do the job."

Sunday's trip to Canberra, which comes on the eve of March 8's International Women's Day, is a massive game for both clubs.

A win for the in-form second-placed Roar in defender Clare Polkinghorne's 150th appearance for the club would confirm their finals spot.

For fifth-placed Canberra, victory would keep their own finals ambitions alive.

United's Vicki Linton is one of just two female head coaches in the W-League, along with Ash Wilson at Newcastle.

Crew is hopeful Sunday's match will be a big step in her joining their ranks in the future.

"It's an enormous opportunity," she said.

"It's hopefully going to give me more confidence going forward that this is something that I really can do.

"And, hopefully, it showcases some of the abilities that I have in that role so future prospects might be there."