20-year-old striker Chelsie Dawber and 21-year-old defender Matilda McNamara join Future Matilda Charlotte Grant, Reds veteran Emily Condon and midfield mainstays Dylan Holmes and Isobel Hodgson in Adelaide next season.

Dawber spent the offseason with Adelaide City in the local Women’s National Premier League (WNPL) and bagged a formidable 33 goals in 14 matches in all competitions.

Speaking on recommitting to the Club, Dawber said: “I’m really happy to have re-signed with Adelaide United for another season.



“I want to play each week consistently this season, bringing my best form to the field every game.



“Our squad of girls has been together for a number of seasons now and I believe, if we play our best each week, anything is possible and we might even win the competition this year.”

“We’re thrilled to have Chelsie on board for the upcoming campaign.



“She is one of the most promising attackers in the state and her challenge this year will be to build on her solid season last year, and I’m confident with the right service she will be a prolific striker.”

Meanwhile, McNamara returns after enjoying a strong finish to last season, where she played in four of the final five games, impressing at centre-back.



The 21-year-old defender also spent the offseason with Adelaide City and appeared in a total of 15 matches, netting two goals. Only Sydney FC, who have already locked in several W-League stars as per usual, have a better start on next season's campaign.



After signing a new deal, McNamara said: “I’m very happy and excited to re-sign for this new season and can’t wait to get started with the girls.



“I think it’s going to be a really good year for us.



“Individually, I want to get a lot more minutes under my belt and I feel this is our group’s best chance to make finals, which we’re aiming for - and nothing less.”