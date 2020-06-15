It was announced today that Emma Checker has signed with Division 1 Arkema side FC Fleury 91. Situated on the outskirts of Paris, Fleury has played in the top flight of French women's football since 2017. They finished this last season in seventh place.

Checker will bring nine years of W-League experience with her to Europe. Having made her debut in 2011 with Adelaide United at age 15, she went on to make history when she became the youngest captain of a W-League side.

After two years with Adelaide, Checker moved to the Melbourne Victory with whom she stayed for two seasons. This was followed by two years with Canberra United and then two more years again with Adelaide.

The defender most recently played for Melbourne City in the 2019-20 season with whom she won her second Grand Final. Her first came her first year with the Victory. The 24-year-old has played 92 W-League games.

Checker will also arrive in France with international experience under her belt. She has featured five times for the Matildas, appearing most recently late last year.

While this is good news for Checker it is a loss for the W-League. The structure of the French season runs through the Northern Hemisphere winter. This means that she will no longer be able to compete in Australia while signed with FC Fleury 91.

She will however not be the only Aussie in France. Teenager Mary Fowler signed with Fleury rivals Montpellier HSC earlier this year.

When talking to FC Fleury 91's website about her move Checker stated:

"It is an honour to have been given the opportunity to join FC Fleury 91.

"I am equally happy to join the french championship which has an excellent reputation. I am extremely demanding of myself and I hope that this will help the team to accomplish its objectives. I love to win and to be competitive, my ambition is to finish in the top 5."

The terms and conditions of Checker's contract were not divulged.