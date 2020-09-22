Another Icelandic star returns to Canberra

Fan favourite Laura Hughes will rejoin the club next season after competing for Thróttur Reykjavík FC in Iceland's top-tier.

Hughes, who holds the record for United's second youngest debutant when she made her debut at just 15 years old in a 5-1 win over the Brisbane Roar, has made 18 appearances for Canberra United.

“I’m really excited to be given the opportunity to play for Canberra United this season and I’m looking forward to working with Vicki and seeing what we can achieve as a club," Hughes said.

"I absolutely love playing for Canberra United and there’s no other team I’d rather be a part of. I’m just counting down the days until I can put on that jersey and play for the fans at McKellar Park.”

Canberra United head coach Vicki Linton said she was delighted that Hughes has committed to Canberra United.

"It will be great to have Laura back after spending this year in Iceland," Linton said. "I look forward to working with her and see what she can bring to the team this season."