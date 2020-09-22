Another Icelandic star returns to Canberra

Fan favourite Laura Hughes will rejoin the club next season after competing for Thróttur Reykjavík FC in Iceland's top-tier.

Hughes, who holds the record for United's second youngest debutant when she made her debut at just 15 years old in a 5-1 win over the Brisbane Roar, has made 18 appearances for Canberra United.

PLUS...

FFA reveal Matildas 'platinum generation' coach selection process

The current Matildas are the "platinum generation" superior to the Socceroos' golden generation team according to FFA CEO James Johnson, who is spearheading the coach selection process.

PLUS...

FFA to appoint 'crucial' new Matildas development figures 'in coming days'

FFA are planning to announce a series of appointments aimed at rejuvenating the Junior and Young Matildas pathways over the next few days.

“I’m really excited to be given the opportunity to play for Canberra United this season and I’m looking forward to working with Vicki and seeing what we can achieve as a club," Hughes said.

"I absolutely love playing for Canberra United and there’s no other team I’d rather be a part of. I’m just counting down the days until I can put on that jersey and play for the fans at McKellar Park.”

Canberra United head coach Vicki Linton said she was delighted that Hughes has committed to Canberra United.

"It will be great to have Laura back after spending this year in Iceland," Linton said. "I look forward to working with her and see what she can bring to the team this season."

PLUS...

Grace Maher's 360: Giants to Iceland and back again

Grace Maher has had a rather peculiar few years to end up back where it all began, at Canberra United for the upcoming W-League season.

PLUS...

'Delighted' Adelaide re-sign four key stars

The flurry of activity at Adelaide United continues as the club ramps up preparations for the next W-League season.

PLUS...

Carpenter: The W-League needs international stars

Matildas superstar Ellie Carpenter has spoken about how important top talent in the W-League was to her pathway to become one of the best footballers in the world.

PLUS...

Wanderers nab Canberra star with 'new facilities, positive culture'

The last time Olivia Price played for Western Sydney Wanderers, the W-League side was a very different club. The Canberra United midfielder spoke about returning to a refreshing set up.

PLUS...

Another Icelandic star returns to Canberra

Just a few days after Grace Maher announced her return to Canberra United's W-League team from Icelandic club KR, the woman who followed in her footsteps is also returning home.