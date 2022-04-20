Ayres will be heading to the Besta-deild kvenna, formally known as the Úrvalsdeild kvenna to join side Breiðablik for the remainder of the 2022 Icelandic season.

23-year old Melina Ayres has secured a loan to Icelandic side Breiðablik. The attacker is joining the side on loan, having signed a three-year contract with A-League side Melbourne Victory ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Prior to this loan, Ayres had spent the totality of her footballing career in Australia. She made her A-League debut for Melbourne City in 2015-16 and would make the switch to Victory after two seasons.

Her five season with Victory have seen the striker become an integral part of one of Australia's most successful sides. Despite missing most of the beginning of this latest season due to injury, Ayres made an immediate impact upon her return to the Melbourne side.

Melina Ayres fires @gomvfc in front! 🔥



The striker intercepted play at the back and made no mistake on her left foot.



Catch the action LIVE on @Channel10AU BOLD 📺



Melina Ayres fires @gomvfc in front! 🔥

The striker intercepted play at the back and made no mistake on her left foot.

The four time A-League Championship, two-time Premiers winner's is now loaned for the duration of the Besta-deild kvenna season, which is scheduled to conclude in early October. Her new Icelandic side is one of the winningest in the history of the Icelandic top flight.

Breiðablik have won the league 18 times, last hoisting the countries' top trophy two seasons ago. They finished second last year and clinched a play-off position for this year's UEFA Women's Champions League First Round.

Ayres and Breiðablik open their season next week, facing Thór/KA on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

