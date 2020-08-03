Aloisi, who has a wealth of experience in women’s football, is regarded by some Matildas insiders as an ideal candidate for the head coaching job, which was vacated by Ante Milicic two weeks ago.



“I would definitely love the opportunity to coach again at the Matildas level,” admitted Aloisi, who was an assistant coach during the Matildas 2015 World Cup campaign. “I have a passion for the women’s game, and it’s where I love being.”



The 47-year-old has had widespread exposure to Australia’s football system, having been involved in junior and senior coaching for both men and women for more than a decade since retiring after a 20 year career as a player. At present he runs the Female Football Development (FFD) academy, a program he started in Brisbane last year following his departure from the Brisbane Roar, where he served as an assistant coach in the A-League for five years. The FFD program not only caters for girls who want to strengthen their technical football ability, but also develops female coaches.

"I started the program to allow players to do extra training outside of their clubs, its more technical stuff that enhances the ability of players by exposing them to more ball contact, so when they go back to their clubs and follow the curriculum, they will have the sufficient ball control required to play out of the back," explains Aloisi. "But I am also mentoring young female coaches as part of the program, they get paid for it as well.

"We are planning in the future to have physios and strength & conditioning staff, so it is really exciting to be able to set up a program that caters for different aspects of women's football."

"I had a great rapport with them, and I know them quiet well," acknowledges Aloisi. "They have all evolved as a playing group and I have as a coach. "I didn't want to leave the Matildas back then, but going to the Brisbane Roar really helped me develop as a coach. I learned in a professional full time set-up how to implement different structures, which is key in a game. I learned about simplifying the game and making it easier for players to understand. "An important thing I learned was about giving players freedom and allowing them to express themselves, especially in the final third. We have players like Sam Kerr, Hayley Raso, Kyah Simon and Caitlin Foord who would thrive on that. "I learned a lot about this coaching in the men's game. Now being back in the women's game, I can take my learnings from that professional A-League set up and work with the ladies." Aloisi started his senior coaching career in 2010 with former club West Adelaide in the men's NPL in South Australia. In the three years he was at the helm, his team won 63 and drew four out of 87 games, going from the third tier of South Australian football to the top flight. From there he took the step into women's football in 2013, coaching Adelaide United in the W- League for two seasons and becoming Head of Women's Football in South Australia, which included the National Training Centre (NTC) junior program.



At the 2014 NTC Challenge, featuring teams from across the country, South Australia came out on top. In terms of results, South Australia were unbeaten, winning six and drawing two out of their eight games. They went on to beat the Northern NSW team in the tournament finale. The South Australians also came first on the technical points table, where teams were assessed for technical ability and execution of play. This was the first time a team had won both prizes.

Aloisi's admits his passion for coaching women stemmed from that 2014 tournament, where in the space of only five months he was able to adjust the way the team played, with the results speaking for themselves.

"The players had an incredible thirst for learning," explains Aloisi. "For us to play out from the back we had to change, so we did a lot of agility work and a lot of conditioning on the ball. Our training sessions were very technical, we had a lot of passing, lots of striking with laces, passing over distance, maintaining possessions, playing on all thirds of the pitch. "

As a result of their impressive performances, South Australia had no less than eight players make the Junior Matildas (Under 17s) and Young Matildas (Under 20s) squads. Emily Condon and Alex Chidiac from that team have gone on to win senior Matilda caps.

The likes of Condon, Chidiac, Jenna McCormick and Matildas legend Melissa Barbieri have all publicly praised Aloisi's approach to women's football.