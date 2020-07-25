A Matilda insider has confirmed Aloisi is very much in the running after Ante Milicic last week vacated the role.

The ex Adelaide United W-League Coach (2013-2015) and Head of Women’s Football for Football Federation South Australia (FFSA) including the NTC program, was an assistant coach previously to Alen Stajcic. Aloisi also has a women's football academy up and running, Female Football Development.

The 47-year-old’s most recent high profile role was assistant to brother John at the Brisbane Roar. There is a chance Aloisi could bring in John, who’s famous penalty sent the Socceroos to the 2006 World Cup, to the Matildas set up.

Aloisi is a no nonsense type of coach and is considered to be a man that would firmly be in charge of the dressing room.

Another high profile target in Jill Ellis has apparently named her price for the prestigious England job, but has been told it is too high. Dutch legend Sarina Wiegman, who is currently coaching Holland and took them to last years World Cup Final, is now the favourite for the English job.

Whether FFA would pay Ellis’ asking price for such an important position is uncertain. Milicic was reportedly offered $350,000 a year for the Matildas role. Macarthur FC apparently increased his pay packet as an incentive to move back to the A-League newcomers.