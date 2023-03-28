Perth Glory will embrace a high-stakes A-League Women clash with Sydney FC, with both finals and the premiership plate potentially on the line.

The Glory sit sixth but beat Melbourne City on Sunday to throw themselves back into top-four contention ahead of games against Sydney on Wednesday and Brisbane on Saturday.

Western United (36 points) and Sydney (34) are locked in for finals, with four clubs in the hunt for the final two spots.

Perth are remaining on the east coast all week, while Victory travel to face Wellington. City host Canberra, and Sydney back up against Newcastle.

Third-placed Melbourne City (29 points) sit just ahead of Victory and fifth-placed Canberra (28 points apiece), but Perth (25 points) have a game in hand on all three.

"There's a lot to play for, for both teams. There's everything to play for," Glory coach Alex Epakis told Perth's media team.

"So I think that will be some extra motivation for both teams, based on what we're hoping to achieve.

"It'll be a pretty important fixture."

The Glory clearly aren't enamoured with the prospect of playing three games in seven days, but Epakis didn't plan to use it as a motivator at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Wednesday.

"The players know it. I don't really have to highlight it," he said.

"I think they all believe it shouldn't really be like this and they're probably motivated because of that.

"But I won't provide any more context to them on it. It's there for everyone to see.

"Ultimately we just have to make sure we are really aware of what we did against Melbourne City.

"That was having a really committed team effort, putting the team first and making sure that even during the difficult periods we're still capable of managing that pressure and then coming back with a sucker punch."

Dynamic striker Cyera Hintzen is managing a knee injury and will be used off the bench.