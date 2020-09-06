This golden era has ostensibly come at the demise of the W-League, with around 36 Aussie women departing for opportunities abroad over the past several months.

But Oostendorp, who counts Fortuna Hjorring striker Indiah-Paige Riley, KR defender Angela Beard and Western Sydney Wanderers sensation Kyra Cooney-Cross among his clients, says rumours of its demise have been greatly exaggerated.

"For those spreading doom and gloom, the W-League is far from finished," he told ESPN. "Obviously, some creativity might be needed from those steering the league, but it will rebuild and have its place in the world.

"I feel it could deliver what Australian football fans have been asking for: more opportunities for exciting, young Australian footballers.

"The clubs that will be most successful will invest in analysing and identifying talent, build confidence developing these prospects in a pro environment and offering them the opportunities."

While most W-League clubs are yet to announce a player, that hasn't stopped the effect of such a high departure rate already being seen, with top young talent now more valuable than ever.

As an example, Oostendorp confirmed Cooney-Cross will stay in the W-League and become one of the league's biggest stars this season.

This is creating higher wages for talented youth - even in the midst of a financial crisis at A-League and W-League clubs - as well as greater opportunities for those just beginning their semi-professional careers.

Oostendorp says Europe will always remain the goal for any ambitious footballer and that's a good thing.

"The best footballers are continually playing outside their comfort zone," he continued.

"If players are aspiring to be the best, they need to get used to playing outside their comfort zone as early as they are ready for that step."

"With so many strong leagues in close proximity, it offers opportunities for the future," he said. "For those clubs playing in the Champions League, it offers players the chance to test themselves against some of the best players from all over the world.

"And remember, that's just a sample of the talent they will be up against at the World Cup."